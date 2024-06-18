BALA Town will face Paide Linnameeskond of Estonia in the UEFA Conference League First Qualifying Round.
The first leg will take place on Thursday, 11 July at The New Saints’ Park Hall ground with the second leg taking place in Estonia on Thursday, 18 July.
Paide Linnameeskond, or simply Paide, is an Estonian professional football club based in Paide that competes in the Meistriliiga, the top flight of Estonian football.
The club's home ground is Paide linnastaadion which has a seating capacity of 500
Founded in 2004 as a satellite club of Flora, the club has played in the Meistriliiga since 2009 and has never been relegated.