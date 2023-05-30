Gwynedd Schools under 15s have won the prestigious Drenthe Cup, at the Dutch Schools tournament.
They beat teams from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and England on their way to the lifting the silverware.
The talented Gwynedd boys won three games on day one without conceding a goal, 1-0 against VfL Sittensen, of Germany; 5-0 against V.V. Maasdijk of the Netherlands; and 3-0 against KSC Lokeren-Temse, of Belgium.
On day two they beat HSV Wasmeer, of the Netherlands, 4-0 and English side Shoreham FC 1-0 on their way to the final.
The team had shown defensive organisation and attacking flair in droves.
And they needed that going up against a strong VfB Hilden outfit in the final, the Gwynedd boys keeping their nerve to beat the German side in a penalty shoot-out.