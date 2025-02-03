Porthmadog 3 Felinheli 0
Ardal North League Cup
PORTHMADOG returned to cup duty with a fairly comfortable victory over Gwynedd rivals Y Felinheli, writes Treflyn Jones.
The hosts were missing a fair few from the squad namely Tom Hilditch (suspended for being red-carded during the victory over Rhyl in the previous round), Shaun Cavanagh and Jack Rimmer (both cup-tied) and Rhys Alun who has joined the injured list alongside Jack Gibney.
It was the visitors who created the first chance when a Felin attacker burst through the Port rearguard, but, as he tried to tee up his shot, his touch was too heavy and Ollie Farebrother was able to smother the ball.
A few minutes later, Port took the lead albeit after a defensive mix-up between Iddon Price and Farebrother which could well have been punished.
Felin would live to regret missing this half-chance as Port managed to break away at speed with Danny Brookwell latching on to a through ball before seeing his strong left-footer saved by Marc Wyn Jones.
Jamie Jones, however, kept his cool to slot home the rebound left-footed from 12 yards out for a smartly taken opener.
Port extended their lead seven minutes later when a glorious one-two between Cai Jones and Brookwell in the opponents` box culminated with Brookwell shooting beyond the Felin custodian.
Felin carrried a threat with Iwan Over firing over the bar but Port all but booked their place in the next round in the 35th minute when Brookwell collected a delightful chipped pass by Caio Evans before lobbing the ball high over the advancing Marc Jones.
There was to be no addition to the score in the second half but the game remained entertaining enough as Port tried to add to their tally and Felin produced quite a few good-looking attacks without seriously troubling the Port rearguard.
On the hour mark, there was a great inter-change of passes yet again between Jones and Brookwell but the latter was forced on to his unfavoured right foot and shot rather tamely into the hands of the keeper.
Then, a few minutes before the end, after great work by John Littlemore, Brookwell shot well on the turn but his effort went straight at the keeper.
In the final minutes, it was good to see two hard-working reserve team players, namely Aron Jones and Mabon Owen coming on and giving good accounts of themselves.
Port travel to Kerry in the next round who currently occupy third place in the Ardal North East League.
Next Saturday, Port are back in league action when they travel to mid-table Nantlle Vale for an eagerly-awaited local derby with a 2pm kick-off.