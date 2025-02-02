PENRHYNCOCH are through to the next round of the Welsh Blood Service League Cup (North) after an emphatic 5 -1 win against Holywell Town on Saturday.
The Roosters bossed the first half at Cae Baker but they had to wait until the stroke of half time to make the breakthrough when Kieran Booker and then Daniel Owen in added on time put them in the driving seat.
Ifan Burrell increased their advantage early in the second half before Jamie Breese pulled one back for the Wellmen from the penalty spot.
Harri Horwod put a stop to any thoughts of a comeback with Pen’s fourth on 57 minutes before Burrell bagged his brace in stoppage time.
By that time the visitors were down to 10 men, Thomas Bibby handed a red card on 79 minutes.
Other results: Gresford Athletic 0 Colwyn Bay 3; Bangor 1876 2 Ruthin Town 0; Llay Welfare 1 Airbus Uk 5.