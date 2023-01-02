BOW Street waved goodbye to 2022 with a big win on the road at Llandrindod Wells in the Ardal League North East .
After four weeks without a game, the Magpies showed little sign of rustiness on Saturday and picked up the points with two goals in each half.
The result took Street up to fourth in the table, eight points behind leaders Caersws but, with a game in hand, they could well have a big say in the destination of the title.
The visitors raced out of the blocks and were 2-0 ahead inside five minutes, Ifan Burrell with a couple of trademark finishes.
It stayed that way until the break but any hopes of a comeback by the hosts were dashed when Sion Ewart netted his sixth goal of the campaign moments after the restart.
Burrell capped a fine attacking display with his hat-trick strike on 55 minutes with Bow Street now setting their sights on another important win when the travel to basement side Rhayader Town on Saturday.
League leaders Caersws made it 10 win in 11 outings with another big win, 5-0 at Llangollen Town.
The only blot on their copybook this season was the 2-1 defeat at Rhos Aelwyd back in August but an impressive first half showing at Llangollen meant that the result was never in doubt.
Goals by Neil Mitchell, Peter Rees and Scott Williams gave them a three-goal cushion with Glyn Coney and Mitchell with his second adding to their tally after the break.
In the other game played, Dolgellau lost 3-1 at Welshpool Town after missing a number of goalscoring chances which could have swayed the result their way.
After shading the first half, the Wasps somehow found themselves 3-0 down after Williams Thomas, Joshua Lenc and Jake Parr all scored in a seven-minute spell in the closing stages.
David Edwards pulled one back on the hour and Dol pushed for further reward but the hosts held on.