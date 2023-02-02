BOW Street and Llanidloes continue to set the standards at the top of the FAW Reserves Central League pile with both sides securing big wins.
Bow Street Reserves won 6-2 at Welshpool Reserves on Sunday with goals by Ifan Burrell (3), Joseff Williams, Ben Davies and Rhys Hughes; Ethan Kinsey with a brace replied for the hosts.
And second placed Llanidloes won 5-1 the following day against Llandrindod Wells.
Gregg Brown and Mason Jones scored a couple of goals each for the hosts with Joshua Jones adding a fifth.
Bow Street remain five points ahead of the Daffs and also have the advantage of a game in hand.
Llanidloes have the opportunity to close the gap when they visit Caersws Reserves tomorrow evening (Friday, 7.30pm) whilst Street will host Llanfair United on Saturday (2pm).
Penrhyncoch Reserves are also in action on Saturday (2pm) when they welcome Welshpool Reserves to Cae Baker.