Newly crowned Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One champions Llechryd booked their place in the Bay Cup final with an emphatic 5-1 victory over St Dogmaels on Tuesday evening.
In a classy pre-match gesture, the Saints gave the champions a guard of honour as they took to the field, but it was Llechryd who quickly underlined their superiority once the game got underway.
John Lumb opened the scoring after just two minutes, firing home a superb effort from 25 yards, and Owen Wilton doubled the lead on the half-hour following good work from Ashley Campbell.
Gwylin Rees pulled one back for the hosts just before the hour to offer a glimmer of hope, but Llechryd responded in ruthless fashion. Lumb restored the two-goal cushion moments later, again assisted by Campbell, before completing his hat-trick on 65 minutes to cap an outstanding individual display.
Jack Everton added the fifth to seal a comprehensive victory and send Llechryd through to the final, where they will face either Llandysul or Lampeter Town Reserves, who meet this evening.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.