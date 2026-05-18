PENPARCAU are on the brink of completing a remarkable treble as they prepare to host Aberystwyth Town Ceidwaid at Min-y-Ddol on Wednesday evening.
Having already won the Len & Julia Newman Trophy and the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup, Arky would have to lose by an unlikely double digit score defeat to hand the title to Talybont who are level on 38 point
Penparcau’s dominance has been evident throughout the closing stages of the season. Earlier this month they brushed aside Tywyn Bryncrug 4-0 to lift the Len & Julia Newman Trophy, before producing another emphatic display last Wednesday, cruising to a 6-1 victory over Borth United to clinch the league cup.
That latest triumph underlined their attacking strength and fluidity. Harley Lawton was at the heart of things early on, setting up Ciaran Evans to open the scoring after just seven minutes. The duo combined again midway through the first half, this time with Evans turning provider to tee up Matty Davies for the second goal on 23 minutes.
Penparcau quickly tightened their grip on the game, with Gytis Pivnickas adding a third just two minutes later as Borth struggled to cope with the relentless pressure. Approaching half-time, Pivnickas was again involved, playing in Davies to grab his second of the match and further extend the lead.
The hosts showed no signs of letting up, and just three minutes later Davies returned the favour, assisting Lawton to make it 5-0 at the break in a devastating first-half performance.
Borth were handed a brief moment of consolation in the 67th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Goalkeeper Lee Jones initially produced an excellent save, but the referee ordered a retake, which was duly converted.
However, Penparcau remained firmly in control and continued to press forward. Their persistence was rewarded 10 minutes from time when substitute Steff James provided the assist for Lawton, who capped off the scoring to complete a comprehensive 6-1 win.
With silverware already secured and one hand on the league title, Penparcau now stand poised to round off an exceptional campaign in style in front of their home supporters.
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