Then just when it seemed a goal would never come, Woollam worked hard to win a corner, Hinds sent in a great set piece and Cadwallader nipped in, in front of his marker to snaffle up a near post winner, celebrated wildly by the visiting fans who had made their presence in the East Stand known throughout the affair. Town held out strongly through five minutes of injury time to guarantee the result, and players, management and supporters were together in joy at the final whistle.