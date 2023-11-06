ABERYSTWYTH enjoyed the perfect Saturday in south Wales as Mark Cadwallader’s 91st minute winner secured back-to-back victories to take them off the foot of the table.
Barry Town United 0 Aberystwyth Town 1, JD Cymru Premier
The Seasiders built on the 2-0 success at Penybont the previous week with another big win to boost the young side’s confidence.
Town’s cause was helped by Evan Press’ 51st minute dismissal for elbowing Steff Davies, but the Black & Greens are playing with more belief of late and were good value for their win.
The visitors started well with Davies sending in a low shot early on, but the half turned into a fairly uneventful affair.
Solid Aber keeper Dave Jones tipped over a cross from Lucas Tomlison, and Kayne McLaggon headed wide from the resulting corner, but generally Aber’s back four of Akeem Hinds, Louis Bardford, Harry Owen and swashbuckling Ben Woollam did an excellent job to keep the Linnets at bay.
Jack Thorn then went close three times in a row – an overhead kick went wide from Iwan Lewis’ cute ball in, then Thorn was denied at the back post, before aiming inches wide after intercepting an errant ball from Callum Sainty.
Rhys Davies sent in a left wing cross which McLaggon sent over the bar, then a rampaging run from Woollam lead to a cross which Davies sent inches wide with a near post header.
John Owen was next to be denied with a curling right footed effort which Luc Rees turned round the post, and Woollam sent in a superb free kick which was tipped over by Rees in the Barry goal. Tomlinson blasted wide from a good position for Barry, and Ben Blyth forced Jones into another save but overall Aber went in at half time fairly happy with a decent 45 and a 0-0 scoreline.
Into the second stanza and a brief period of home pressure lead to McLaggon heading over again, and then Press swung an elbow at Davies and was shown a straight red.
The Black and Greens now had a clear advantage and the hosts began allowing possession to the Ceredigion men, without conceding that many chances. Rees was on his toes to gather a Thorn delivery before Davies could intervene, and at the other end Jamie Veale was booked for diving before Anthony Williams brought on Alex Darlington and Cadwallader for the last quarter.
The two almost combined immediately as Darlington sent in a deft free kick which Cadwallader headed goalbound, only to be denied by Rees, then Thorn sent an effort over and Lewis saw a shot blocked.
Darlington volleyed a free kick just over the bar, then at the other end Jones had to be at his best to deny Sainty a goal from an acrobatic effort.
Then just when it seemed a goal would never come, Woollam worked hard to win a corner, Hinds sent in a great set piece and Cadwallader nipped in, in front of his marker to snaffle up a near post winner, celebrated wildly by the visiting fans who had made their presence in the East Stand known throughout the affair. Town held out strongly through five minutes of injury time to guarantee the result, and players, management and supporters were together in joy at the final whistle.
Aber are on a much improved run of form, with four wins from their last seven games, and they are playing with a confidence and belief which bodes well for the forthcoming run of matches. After three successive away games, five of Aber’s next six are at home, with Bala Town the next to visit Park Avenue on Saturday in the JD Welsh Cup (ko 2.30pm).
Report: ATFC