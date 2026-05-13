The Player of the Month award in the South was claimed by Daniel Bowen of Cardiff Draconians, who capped a productive campaign with further goals in April. The 22-year-old forward scored twice in an entertaining 4-4 draw against Trethomas Bluebirds before opening the scoring in a 4-1 win over Afan Lido on the final day. Bowen’s April return took his season tally to 12 goals, highlighting his importance to his side’s attacking output.