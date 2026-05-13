THE Football Association of Wales has confirmed its Player and Manager of the Month award winners for April across the JD Cymru Leagues, with Caernarfon Town, Airbus UK Broughton and Ammanford all strongly represented following impressive end-of-season runs.
In the JD Cymru Premier, it was a double success for Caernarfon Town as Richard Davies and Matty Jones claimed the respective manager and player honours after a memorable month for the club.
Davies guided the Cofis to a flawless April, securing two league victories either side of their historic JD Welsh Cup triumph. Caernarfon closed their league campaign in style, recording back-to-back 2-0 wins over Colwyn Bay and Penybont without conceding a goal, underlining their defensive organisation and late-season momentum.
At the heart of that resilience was defender Matty Jones, who earned the Player of the Month award. Jones played every minute of Caernarfon’s April fixtures, helping his side keep consecutive clean sheets while also contributing an assist. His consistency and composure proved vital during a landmark month for the club.
In the JD Cymru North, Mark Allen of Airbus UK Broughton was recognised after overseeing a dominant conclusion to an already successful campaign. With promotion to the top flight already secured, Allen’s side maintained their attacking form, finishing the season with a 3-0 victory over Holywell Town followed by a 3-1 win against Llandudno. Airbus ended the season with an eye-catching total of 93 league goals, highlighting their attacking prowess.
The division’s Player of the Month accolade went to Max McGoona of Mold Alexandra. The teenage forward enjoyed an impressive run of form, scoring decisive goals in consecutive 2-1 victories over Newtown and Brickfield Rangers. McGoona continued to make his mark by netting in a 3-1 win against Flint Mountain and adding an assist, rounding off a standout end to the season.
Meanwhile, in the JD Cymru South, Wyn Thomas was named Manager of the Month after leading Ammanford to promotion in dramatic fashion. His side achieved a perfect April record, beginning with a convincing 4-0 win against Newport City before securing a crucial 2-1 victory away at Cwmbran Celtic on the final day. Those results confirmed promotion to the JD Cymru Premier and sealed a third-place finish.
The Player of the Month award in the South was claimed by Daniel Bowen of Cardiff Draconians, who capped a productive campaign with further goals in April. The 22-year-old forward scored twice in an entertaining 4-4 draw against Trethomas Bluebirds before opening the scoring in a 4-1 win over Afan Lido on the final day. Bowen’s April return took his season tally to 12 goals, highlighting his importance to his side’s attacking output.
April’s awards reflect a month of decisive performances across all three divisions, with silverware, promotion and strong finishes shaping the final outcomes of the season. Caernarfon Town’s cup success and defensive solidity stood out in the Premier, Airbus underlined their superiority in the North, and Ammanford’s promotion push provided the standout story in the South.
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