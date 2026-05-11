DEWI Stars sealed the Costcutter Ceredigion Division Three title in emphatic style with a 10-0 demolition of Crymych Reserves on Saturday.
Knowing a victory would secure the title, any early nerves were quickly settled when veteran left-back Daniel Williams unleashed a superb strike from outside the box after just six minutes.
Crymych had opportunities to respond but were unable to convert, and the hosts punished them with a clinical first-half display. Goals from Tomos Lewis, Rhodri Edwards and Oscar Evans saw the Stars take a commanding 4-0 lead into the break.
Edwards grabbing his second of the match four minutes after the restart to all but end the contest.
Dewi Stars remained relentless, however, and top scorer Rupert Geddes produced a devastating spell in front of goal. A constant threat throughout, he tore through the Crymych defence to net five goals in a remarkable 20-minute burst, completing the rout and underlining his side’s dominance.
It marked a fitting end to a superb campaign for the club, who have completed a remarkable turnaround after struggling to field a side at the start of the season.
Elsewhere, Crannog Reserves delivered an equally convincing performance in a 5-0 win at Felinfach 3rds. Tyler Farmer and Eben Thomas put them in control before the break, with Thomas adding a second early in the second half. Lewis Chabert then capped the victory with a late double.
Llanboidy Reserves also impressed, running out 4-0 winners against Cardigan Town Reserves thanks to goals from Ryan Pearce, James Murray, Lewis Thompson and Frazer Wyatt.
Remaining Division Three fixtures:
Wednesday, 13 May: Crannog Reserves v Pencader United Reserves
Saturday, 16 May: Pencader United Reserves v Crannog Reserves
Saturday,23 May: Cardigan Town Reserves v Pencader United reserves; Felinfach 3rds v Crymych Reserves
Wednesday, 27 May: Pencader United reserves v Felinfach 3rds
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