Criccieth’s courts have welcomed players who went on to reach the highest levels of the sport. Among the early regulars was Frank Risley, later twice Wimbledon Men’s Doubles champion in 1902 and 1906. Most notably, Dorothy Round—one of Britain’s greatest players—trained and competed at Criccieth before winning Wimbledon singles titles in 1934, 1935, 1936 and 1937. This heritage remains a source of great local pride.