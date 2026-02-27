FOR more than 130 years, Criccieth Tennis Club has been part of the sporting and social fabric of the town. Founded in 1892 and affiliated to the LTA in 1896, the club has a long and distinguished history.
Criccieth’s courts have welcomed players who went on to reach the highest levels of the sport. Among the early regulars was Frank Risley, later twice Wimbledon Men’s Doubles champion in 1902 and 1906. Most notably, Dorothy Round—one of Britain’s greatest players—trained and competed at Criccieth before winning Wimbledon singles titles in 1934, 1935, 1936 and 1937. This heritage remains a source of great local pride.
The club recently welcomed Tennis Wales President, Baroness Amanda Sater, who met players, coaches, committee members and volunteers. Her visit highlighted the club’s thriving junior pathway, community outreach and ambitious development plans.
The club currently offers two tarmac courts and seasonal grass touchtennis courts, supported by a clubhouse and private parking.
Since touchtennis was introduced in 2019, participation has grown quickly, expanding from one grass court to five in the summer. Played on a smaller court with lighter equipment, touchtennis encourages longer rallies and low‑impact play, making it suitable for all ages.
The club works with two LTA Accredited coaches and runs weekly junior sessions. Its partnership with Ysgol Treferthyr, strengthened in 2025, supports both curriculum and after‑school tennis. For older players, walking and senior touchtennis sessions offer a sociable, accessible route back into the game.
Plans for development include a third full‑size hard court, three all‑weather touchtennis courts, improved disability access and expanded parking—enhancements that will increase capacity and enable year‑round play.
Criccieth Tennis Club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities and invites anyone interested to attend the AGM on 29 March at 1pm.
