Caernarfon Town have relieved manager Huw Griffiths of his duties following the Canaries' 1-0 JD Cymru premier Conference defeat against Aberystwyth Town last night.
Niall Flint's goal on the stroke of half time gave the Seasiders a deserved win at the Oval against Caernarfon who finished the game with 10 men after Laurie Bell was red carded for a headbutt in the second half.
A statement released by Caernarfon Town this evening said: "We wish to announce that we have decided to relieve Huw Griffiths of his duties as first team manager.
"We thank Huw for his dedication, hard work and efforts on our behalf and wish him the very best of luck in the future.
"We have appointed Richard Davies as manager for the remainder of the season, and any further announcements related to the management staff will be made in due course."
"This season has been extremely disappointing after a promising start and, having enjoyed success under Huw’s guidance over the past two seasons, when we lost one European Play off final and won last season’s play-off only to be denied a European spot due to the co-efficiency points, we felt we should give him every opportunity to get things right this term.
"I’m afraid there is no guidance book on how to run a football club and so the Board felt that this was the fairest and correct way to go about things.
"Unfortunately, we did not see an improvement and the last two performances have been very poor, culminating in last night’s defeat at the Oval.
"Although things have not worked out this season I don’t think anyone can question Huw’s commitment to the role and pride in being our manager and everyone at the Oval thanks him and wishes him the very best of luck in the future.”