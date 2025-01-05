CAERNARFON Town have announced the signing of Blaine Hudson on loan from The New Saints for the remainder of the season.
Hudson is a 6ft 4inches centre half who has been a mainstay of the JD Cymru Premier League champions since joining them in June 2017, making 188 first team appearances for them, and scoring 26 goals.
His previous clubs include Norwich City, Chester City, Wrexham and Cambridge United.
The New Saints posted: “All the best for the remainder of the season, Blaine!”
The announcement came on Friday before the scheduled match against Bala Town was postponed for the second time because of the icy conditions, the frozen Maes Tegid pitch deemed unplayable.
The fixture has been rearranged for this Tuesday evening, a week after the first attempt was abandoned due to the poor weather conditions.
Following the abandonment on Tuesday and postponement on Friday evening, Caernarfon have decided that the supporters who made the trip to either match will be given free admittance to the next home match at the Carling Oval, against Flint Town United.
Chairman Paul Evans explained: “As a board we always appreciate the fantastic support the club gets from the Cofi Army.
“Whilst the circumstances of both dates at Bala were unfortunate, we know that many of our supporters have made the effort and paid travelling expenses to attend the matches, and this is our way of trying to make up for their disappointment.
“We will not be asking for proof of their attendance to Bala, and all they will need to do is tell the board members manning our turnstiles at the Fling match that they attended either of the two recent Bala dates.
“And finally, thanks to all those of you who made the effort this past week, we and the team appreciate it.”