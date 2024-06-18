CAERNARFON Town will take on Northern Irish side Crusaders in the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round.
The Canaries are due to host them at Bangor 1876's Nantporth on Thursday, 11 July, but that is subject to UEFA ratification as Connah's Quay are also home for the first leg.
The second leg at Seaview is on Thursday, 18 July.
Crusaders FC are a semi-professional outfit in the NIFL Premiership.
The club, founded in 1898, is based in north Belfast and plays its home matches at Seaview.
Richard Davies’ men will be well prepared as they head out to Northern Ireland as part of their preparations for their debut European campaign.
They will take on 2024 Irish Cup winners Cliftonville at their Solitude Ground on Saturday, 29 June.