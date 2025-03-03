Caernarfon Town and Haverfordwest County will compete in the 2024/25 FAW Youth Cup Final following semi-final victories at Park Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
The Cofis were the first to triumph, securing a 3-1 win over a Newport County side who had knocked out holders Briton Ferry Llansawel in the previous round.
Caernarfon’s Hari Lambe continued his impressive record of netting in every round of this season’s competition by opening the scoring in the 22nd minute, but Cameron Egan equalised for Newport in first half stoppage time.
Harri Wyn restored the Cofis’ advantage five minutes into the second half, before Owen Roberts sealed victory with six minutes remaining.
Haverfordwest County secured their spot in the final in much more dramatic circumstances, beating Newtown 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.
The game was goalless for 76 minutes until Tarran Hollinshead finally broke the deadlock for the Robins, but Bluebirds skipper Dan John sent the tie to a shootout with an 84th-minute equaliser.
Kristers Kudrjavcevs missed Haverfordwest’s first spot-kick but Robbie Davies missed Newtown’s fourth as it went to sudden death. After Jack Nicholas had scored for the Bluebirds, goalkeeper Corey Mathias made himself the hero as he denied Robins defender Tom Spencer.
The 2024/25 FAW Youth Cup Final will be played on Sunday, April 6, with the venue and kick-off time to be confirmed in due course.