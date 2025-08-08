CAERNARFON Town open their Cymru Premier League campaign with a trip to the capital on Saturday to play Cardiff Met at Cyncoed Stadium.
Similar to the Canaries, the Archers have had a busy summer recruitment wise and have brought in seven players to the club, being Fumpa Mwandwe, Liam Walsh, Jonah Williams, Harri John, Dan John and Sam Seager.
They have also recently announced that manager Ryan Jenkins has signed a contract extension that will see him remaining at the club until at least 2027.
Fixtures between the teams have always been close with last season being a perfect example, with two victories each and three of the four league matches being won by the odd goal, whilst the Cofis edged the European Play Off semi-final on penalties after a 0-0 draw.
Both sides won their opening matches of the season last weekend, with comfortable victories in the second round of the Nathaniel MG Cup, Caernarfon defeating Colwyn Bay 3-0 and Met beating Pontypridd 4-0.
Caernarfon have received a boost this week with the announcement that Sion Bradley and Josh Lock have returned to the club on loan from The New Saints.
The match on Saturday will kick-off at 2:30pm.
