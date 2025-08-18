PWLLELI suffered a bad day at the office on Saturday as they were ran ragged by Y Felinheli in the second half of their Ardal North West encounter.
The Cae Seilo hosts took the lead through Iwan Owen midway through the first half but their joy was short-lived as Steffan Toplis hit back moments later.
Owen bagged his braced three minutes after the break and Pwllheli’s hopes of a win drifted further away when Ioan Williams was red carded on 52 minutes.
Byron Davies extended Felin’s lead from the penalty spot before the visitors were reduced to nine men, Carl Jones handed a straight red on 57 minutes.
Credit to the nine men, they reduced the deficit through Ainsley Ainsworth but Felinheli went for the jugular in the last half hour with Owen netting his third and fourth goals and Davies bagging his brace to compound Pwllheli’s misery.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.