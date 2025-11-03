Caernarfon Town 4
Briton Ferry Llansawel 1
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON got off to a slow start in their latest Cymru Premier League fixture but a quick recovery after going a goal down and a Sion Bradley brace helped them eventually run out comfortable winners after a god battle against Briton Ferry Llansawel.
The visitors have had a tough first three months of the campaign and were placed third from bottom of the league before kick-off.
Having lost their last two matches they may have excused for being low on confidence but their positive start to the match certainly didn’t suggest this.
Caernarfon’s first threat at Will Fuller’s goal came in the 13th minute when Davies got on the end of a low Bradley cross but the striker could not quite get the contact he wanted and his effort was comfortably saved by the stopper.
By the time the match entered its second quarter the hosts were on top, possession wise, although they could not muster any clearcut opportunities against a resolute defence,.
The visitors went ahead a minute later after an excellent pass from Walters put Hurford through, and although Roberts saved his first attempt the ball fell kindly back to him and he finished from an acute angle.
The lead did not last long as the hosts were awarded a penalty four minutes later. ‘Ferry found a lobbed Sears delivery to the far post difficult to deal with and Mooney was brought down as he was about to control the ball. Referee Mr Livesey did not hesitate to point to the spot and Bradley made no mistake with his penalty sending Fuller the wrong way.
The Cofis went ahead in the thirty second minute when Davies latched onto a short Jefferies pass back to Fuller, and the striker did well to win his challenge with the keeper before rolling the ball into an empty net.
Owen, Harrison and Lock all went close to adding a third for the hosts and Fuller did well to deny Bradley on the stroke of half-time but Briton Ferry held on to just the single goal deficit at the break.
Caernarfon were looking the likeliest to score early on after the break and Lewis was disappointed to see his long rage fly over the target although some determined defending by a well-drilled backline kept the hosts from creating too much inside the box.
At the other end Roberts was forced into a smart save in the fifty fifth minute to keep Caernarfon’s lead intact.
The Cofis were finding additional space in the middle of the park as the match entered its final quarter and playmaker Josh Lock was creating havoc. The loanee made an excellent run into the ‘Ferry area in the sixty eighth minute and he was brought down by Fuller whilst skipping round him, inevitably resulting in a penalty.
Bradley stepped up for his second spot kick of the afternoon and the result was identical to the first.
With a two goal lead Caernarfon were in control but the visitors did not stop giving it their all.
In the end it was left to Mooney to put the final touch to the afternoon as he got up impressively at the far post to reach a Matty Jones corner to head in, three minutes into injury time.
