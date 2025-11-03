IT was a good day for Torrent Hustlers on Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League, as they played twice at home at Cross Keys.
In a rearranged fixture, Hustlers defeated Royal A by 7 frames to 5, followed by an 8-4 victory over Sandbanks, also visiting from Barmouth.
The highlights of the match against Royal A were two eight ball clearances by Hustlers' captain Dion Jones, in the 3rd and 7th frames of the game.
There were also two wins apiece for the hosts by Gareth Lloyd and Tom Jones, his second win taking his team to 7-4 for the victory.
Torrent led 5-3 after the first two sets of singles, winning two out of the last four to achieve success.
Against Sandbanks the match was tied at four apiece at one stage, but Hustlers won all of the next four games to make it 8-4 in their favour, Sean Jones having three wins for the home side and skipper Adam Taylor winning twice for Sandbanks.
The other match played was at Garthangharad, Llwyngwril, where Garth Gangsters defeated a depleted Cross Keys team, 9-3. Garth led 5-3, the Cross losing all of the last 4 frames.
Matthew Maslin was successful in his three frames for the Gangsters.
Two matches were postponed, Royal B postponed their trip to Fairbourne Golf and Partee Animals could not fulfil their fixture at Royal A.
Garth Gangsters are one point ahead of Torrent Hustlers at the top, the latter having a game in hand.
Sunday’s results: Torrent Hustlers 7 Royal A 5; Torrent Hustlers 8 Sandbanks 4; Garth Gangsters 9 Cross Keys 3.
Fixtures, Sunday, 9 November: Sandbanks v Royal A; Cross Keys v Torrent Hustlers; Royal B v Garth Gangsters; Partee Animals v Fairbourne Golf.
