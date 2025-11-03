DYSYNNI Hockey Club announced recently that conditional funding to replace the astro turf pitch in Tywyn has been secured.
This has been a partnership between Byw’n Iach who run the local leisure centre on behalf of Cyngor Gwynedd, as well as Hoci Cymru, Sport Wales, Mantell Gwynedd, Cyngor Gwynedd and Clwb Hoci Dysynni Hockey Club.
The project has also received great local support with financial contributions from Tywyn Town Council, Neuadd Pendre Bingo Night, Aberdyfi Golf Club, Chris Davies and family, Bob and Leigh Pountney, Chesworth Construction, Coop Fund, DC Auto Repairs, Middleton Glass, Tywyn Baptist Church, Aberdovey Ice Cream, Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn and Ysgol Penybryn.
The work is expected to begin in January 2026 following comprehensive consultation, survey work and tendering to give the community the best possible surface for the next 20 years.
Juniors
Dysynni under 16 girls played at a friendly tournament in Pwllheli on Sunday in preparation for the North Wales finals at the end of the month.
The girls took on Northop Hall first and after conceding an early goal , came back to win 4-1.
They were down to 10 players in the second game where they faced Pwllheli. It was hard fought for most of the game with most of the possession with Dysynni. A late goal ensured Dysynni clinched the win.
A 10-0 win against Caernarfon meant the girls from Tywyn went home undefeated with confidence soaring for the upcoming regional finals on 23 November (venue TBC).
Dysynni under 16 boys joined forces with boys from Bangor City and Eirias to make up a team for the boys’ friendly round robin in Bangor on Sunday against teams from Denbigh and Northop Hall. The boys won 4-1 against Denbigh and lost 1-0 to Northop Hall in what was a very close game.
Comments
