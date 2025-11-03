OVER 80 players battled it out across 36 holes in Aberdovey Golf Club’s Seniors' Slate competition with some great scoring.
The overall winner was Mike Wallwork, of Ringway Golf Club, with an impressive 71 points.
He is pictured receiving the trophy from the Aberdovey men's captain, Dave Williams.
Daniel Witcombe, of Yeovil Golf Club, was runner-up on 69 points with Dale Woods, Huyton and Prescot Golf Club, third also with 69 points.
Fourth – Allan Harrison (Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club) – 68 points. Fifth – Richard Stockdale (Vale Royal Abbey) – 67 points (countback). Sixth – Matthew Denton (Huyton & Prescot Golf Club) – 67 points.
In the Nett competition, Daniel Witcombe came out on top with an outstanding 79 points.
David Brett (St Anne’s Old Links Golf Club) was runner-up on 74 points, and Kelvin Alexander (Kington) claimed third place with 73 points.
The Best Gross rounds went to:
Round 1: Richard Stockdale (Vale Royal Abbey) – 36 points.
Round 2: Andrew Walsh (Ashton & Lea) – 36 points.
