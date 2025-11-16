Llanelli Town 1 Caernarfon Town 1
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON Town were left frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw at Llanelli Town in the JD Cymru Premier on Saturday.
The result saw the Cofis slip three points behind second-placed Penybont, who secured a win over Bala, despite Josh Lock’s stoppage-time equaliser after coming off the bench at half-time.
Reflecting on the dropped points, Caernarfon manager Richard Davies told Sgorio: “We can only concentrate on ourselves. It was a disappointment but you have to look at the positives.
“We could have gone away from here with nothing, so we’ll take that positive out of the situation, move ahead and learn from it and hope to make things right in the next game.”
On his decision to leave match-winner Lock out of the starting XI, Davies added: “That one was on me today. I thought we’d come down here with the weather and conditions, I took Josh Lock out of the side this morning.
“I thought we’d need a physical midfield so, to be fair to the boys, that performance was on me because I took Josh Lock out.”
Lock, on loan from champions The New Saints, said: “Obviously disappointed not to start but coming on at half time we had a job to do and thankfully got a point at the end to rescue a point.
“It was a tough game, they made it hard for us to be fair. They were very direct and their front two caused quite a few problems for us.
“But I just felt like if we were a bit more calm on the ball and made a few more passes it would have been a lot easier for us.”
After the long journey south, Caernarfon created the first opening when Sion Bradley broke down the left and worked his way into the box, but his shot lacked power and was easily saved by Alex Pennock.
That turned out to be Caernarfon’s only meaningful chance of a disappointing first half.
Llanelli took the lead after just five minutes when 19-year-old Jac Norris, on loan from Newport, struck a sweet volley past Connor Roberts for his first senior goal.
The hosts nearly doubled their lead when Nelson Sanca played a precise through ball to Ethan Cann, but his attempted chip lacked height and was comfortably gathered by Roberts.
Caernarfon struggled to create clear chances and were almost punished again when Tristan Jenkins turned his marker and fired low toward the far corner, only for Roberts to make a superb save.
The visitors had a penalty appeal waved away after Ryan Sears went down in the box. Llanelli countered quickly, but Cann’s cross-come-shot was again collected by Roberts.
Caernarfon improved after Lock’s introduction and had another penalty claim denied when Adam Davies went down, only for the foul to be given against him.
Substitute Connor Evans went close twice—first firing narrowly wide, then glancing a header just off target from a very promising position.
With time running out and a long journey home looming, Lock produced a moment of quality, surging into the box and finishing clinically into the corner to salvage a point.
Other results, Saturday, 15 November: Haverfordwest County 1 Colwyn Bay 0; Penybont 2 Bala Town 1.
Comments
