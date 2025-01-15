CAERNARFON Town secured another top six JD Cymru Premier finish at the end of phase one with a convincing 3-0 win against Flint Town United at the Carling Oval on Tuesday evening.
Goals by new loanee signings from The New Saints, Josh Lock and Jake Canavan, and Gruff John saw the Canaries to victory and a fourth place spot heading into phase two.
Delighted manager Richard Davies said: “With the conditions and the pitch cutting up it was quite a scrappy first half with no one having any control.
“But I thought we were excellent in the second half. We controlled it and it was a fantastic result.
“Flint are a good side and are difficult to break down and to come away with a 3-0 and finish in the top six is a fantastic result.”
Caernarfon fashioned the first opening at the Oval, Ryan Sears with a fierce first-time strike from the edge of the area which deflected agonisingly wide after the visitors failed to clear a Louis Lloyd corner.
They went closer still when Lloyd’s clipped effort from a similar position, after good work by Lock and Gruff John down the left, rebounded off the bar and was cleared to safety.
The hosts were disappointed to go in level at the break but the Cofi Army had reason to roar 90 seconds into the second half when Flint failed to deal with a long throw-in into the area and Lock fired past keeper Jack Flint for a goal on debut.
Lock then picked a perfectly-weighted through ball to Lloyd in space down the left but Flint did well to block the effort with his feet.
Adam Davies failed to direct his header on target after a dangerous cross from the right by Lock and Paulo Mendes went close with a shot on the turn just past the post with the home side piling on the pressure.
They were awarded a penalty on 77 minutes when Davies was upended in the area with Caernarfon’s top scorer Lloyd stepping up to take the spot kick.
His effort was struck well enough but Flint pulled off a fantastic save with a full length dive to his right.
But Town weren’t to be denied, skipper Gruff Lloyd doubling their advantage on 80 minutes with a good finish from Joe Faux’s corner.
And a good night’s work by the team was capped four minutes later with another goal on debut, Canavan with a finish on the stretch beyond Flint.
Caernarfon chairman Paul Evans said: “Could not be prouder of Fish, his staff and players, the board, supporters and everyone involved in our club
“We're all in it together and another top six finish secured.
“We have an exciting second half of the season to look forward to.”