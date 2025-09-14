Briton Ferry Llansawel 2 Caernarfon Town 5
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON return from their latest trip down South with three points and it was done courtesy of a stirring fightback after going two goals down early in the match.
The Cofis were unbeaten this season before the match and were desperate to continue their run but they could hardly have made a slower start, finding themselves a goal down after just five minutes.
The hosts went ahead when Corey Hurford chased down a long pass near the corner flag and cut inside into the box before firing past Hari Thomas.
They doubled their lead in the 20th minute after Jenkins found Hurford on the edge of the area. He sped into the box and was tackled by Sears but the ball landed invitingly at the feet of Tom Price, who powered the ball in.
Caernarfon finally seemed stung into action as they began trying to play their attacking brand of football.
Town captain Danny Gosset and his midfield partners, Iwan Lewis and Josh Lock, began gaining a bigger share of the action.
Following a decent period of pressure for the visitors, they finally found a way through.
With five minutes remaining in the first half, Connor Evans stepped inside from the right flank and his effort was blocked by a defender but the ball fell to Matty Jones, who struck it sweetly into the bottom corner.
Adam Davies equalised on 50 minutes with his seventh goal of the season.
The home side were hanging on by a threat as the half wore on and Bradley was unlucky to see his strike thunder off the bar whilst soon after Fuller tipped over Davies’ close range effort.
A third goal for Caernarfon seemed inevitable and it arrived in the 64th minute, Davies peeling off his marker to reach Bradley’s corner and head the ball in from six yards.
The visitors extended their lead four minutes later after Fuller had got his hand to a low Bradley shot but Dominic Smith was following up and he struck the roof of the net from four yards.
The hosts seemed downhearted after this latest setback and did not really look like rallying to try and get themselves back into the match.
With 15minutes left on the clock Lock rounded a superb second half performance for Caernarfon when he controlled Bradley’s pass in the centre circle and ran into the box before slipping the ball past the advancing Fuller.
It was a fitting way to end the scoring as the Cofis head home to Gwynedd still top of the Cymru Premier League.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.