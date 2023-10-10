The hosts went ahead in the 40th minute when Aaron Williams got on the end of an excellent cross from Matty Jones to finish past Webb from six yards. The striker doubled Newtown’s lead in the fourth minute of first half injury time when he controlled a Ryan Sears cross and volleyed past Webb from 12 yards. The two nil scoreline probably flattered the hosts but in truth Caernarfon had not really been able to carve out much by way of goalscoring opportunities, despite some promising play.