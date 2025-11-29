The New Saints 2 Caernarfon Town 0
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON Town produced a heroic performance against the champions on Friday evening but left Park Hall empty-handed despite their spirited display.
With seven first-team regulars unavailable, manager Richard Davies turned to the club’s Academy to fill the gaps, and the youngsters rose to the occasion. Seventeen-year-old defender Caron, making his first senior start, was outstanding and earned praise from his manager afterwards.
Davies told Sgorio: “It’s fantastic, it’s a credit to the Academy and what they produce for us. The boys train with us every week, it’s not like they’re not used to the environment we create and what we demand in standards.
“When the chance comes it’s important that they take them. Credit to Caron, he’s given me a headache for next week.”
The league leaders created the first clear chance when Jordan Williams forced Connor Roberts into an acrobatic save from a corner. They then had a strong penalty appeal waved away after Ryan Brobbel went down in the box, before Williams fired into the side-netting.
The Saints continued to dominate after the break, but Caernarfon defended with resilience. Roberts was in inspired form, gathering Brobbel’s long-range effort and producing a superb save to tip Williams’ strike onto the post.
However, the pressure finally told in the 82nd minute. A deflected cross unsettled the Cofis’ defence, and Williams laid the ball off for Ben Clark to finish neatly from close range.
In stoppage time, Williams eventually beat Roberts with a second goal, a cruel blow for the visitors who had fought valiantly throughout.
Despite defeat, Caernarfon emerged with credit, showing grit and promise against the reigning champions. With five games to go before the split they are in third spot and they host Flint Town on Friday (7.45pm).
Comments
