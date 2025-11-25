TYWYN Bryncrug’s MMP Central Wales League North title hopes took a hit as they suffered only their second defeat of the campaign on Saturday.
Rivals Llansantffraid Village ran out comfortable 3–0 winners, thanks to goals from Alfie Herd, Hagi Drammeh and Delcio Jaime Neto. The result leaves both sides level on 20 points, four behind new leaders Montgomery Town, though with four games in hand.
Montgomery climbed to the summit with a 3–0 victory at Llanfyllin Town, Jack Williams striking twice in the first half before Thomas Halliday added a third. Carno, without a fixture over the weekend, slipped to second place on goal difference but also hold four games in hand.
Unbeaten Waterloo Rovers remain another team to watch. With six wins and a draw from their seven matches, they could move clear at the top if they continue to take full advantage of their fixtures.
Elsewhere, Forden United produced a dominant display to beat Dyffryn Banw 7–1. Jake O’Donnell led the way with a hat-trick, supported by goals from Darryl Jones, Jack Pryce, Dillon Gill and Spencer Roberts.
Craig Harris also bagged a treble for Bishops Castle Town in their 4–1 success against Four Crosses, with Thomas Edwards adding the other.
Welshpool Town also enjoyed a 4–1 win at Abermule, John Lloyd, Oliver Davies, Elijah-King Richards and Jake Baker all on target,
