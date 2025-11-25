PORTHMADOG and Caernarfon Town will find out who they will be facing in the next round of the JD Welsh Cup on Thursday.
Llanystumdwy Women’s opponents will also be revealed when the draw for the Bute Energy Women’s Welsh Cup is also held live on the FAW website channel RedWall+ at 8pm.
Porthmadog beat Port Town 3-2 in round 3 on Saturday whilst the Canaries beat Penrhyncoch 4-0.
JD Welsh Cep Round Four teams: CPD Dinas Bangor City 1876, Caernarfon Town, Flint Town United, Trearddur Bay, Gresford Athletic, Porthmadog, CPD Y Rhyl 1879, Colwyn Bay, Llandudno, Caerau Ely, Pontypridd United, Penybont, Cardiff Met University, Barry Town United, Cardiff Draconians / Trefelin, Newport City
Bute Energy Welsh Cup Round Two teams: Wrexham, Llandudno, Wrexham Foresters, Llanystumdwy, The New Saints, Cardiff City, Llantwit Fardre, Penybont, Swansea City, Pure Swansea, Pontypridd United, Carmarthen Town, Cambrian United, Briton Ferry Llansawel, Nantyglo / Trefelin BGC, Wattsville / Cwmbran Celtic
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.