Cconnahs Quay Nomads 1 - 2 Caernarfon
JD Cymru Premier
(Report: CTFC)
HAVING tasted defeat for the first time this season on Saturday, Caernarfon headed to Cae Castell on Tuesday looking to bounce back with a positive performance and result.
It’s easier said than done, of course, when considering the opposition and it’s fair to say the Cofis don’t have a good record against Connahs Quay Nomads since they returned to the Cymru Premier League seven years ago but Richard Davies recruited players during the summer with an eye on positively taking on this type of challenge.
The Caernarfon manager was without four of his squad last night and there were slight changes and tweaks to his line-up and formation, with the addition of Kyle Harrisson to the starting line up for the first team since arriving at the club a notable decision by Davies.
The hosts started the stronger although an early attempt by West that went wide was all they could show for the possession before Caernarfon pulled in front in the fifteenth minute.
The hosts failed to deal with a low Sion Bradley free kick into the box and although they managed to block an effort by Iwan Lewis, the ball fell to Ryan Sears, who made no mistake from close range.
Nomads responded well and Rhys Hughes was disappointed not to have at least hit the target with his effort on eighteen minutes.
The same player forced Town keeper Roberts into a smart low save.
The hosts were given an excellent opportunity to get back on level terms just after the half-hour mark when Noah Edwards tried his luck and the ball struck Iwan Lewis on the arm.
Luckily for the visitors, Zeli Ismael hit his spot kick effort wide and Town held on to their slender lead.
Caernarfon were being forced to defend for long period but were looking dangerous on the break and they fashioned a decent opportunity from a break for Adam Davies just before half-time as Bradley, Dominic Smith and Matty Jjones linked up to set up Davies, who struck directly at Margetson in goal.
The second half began with little goalmouth action and the hosts’ gameplan clear, as they looked to further tests Caernarfon’s defence with crosses into the box for Jack Kenny to attack.
However, it was Caernarfon who struck again and it was almost identical to their opening goal.
Nomads failed to deal with a corner and the ball, after a mullein the six yard area, fell to Sam Downey, who controlled and netted it in one movement.
The remainder of the match saw the hosts enjoy the lions share of possession whilst Caernarfon dealt impressively with almost everything that they had to deal with inside their own box.
Max Woodock eventually pulled a goal back for John Disney’s side with an excellent effort and as Nomads became increasingly desperate in their attempts to take something from the match, they left themselves open to the counter attack, with Bradley, Davies and Lewis all having efforts blocked for Caernarfon.
The Cofis saw off Nomads’ threat for the final quarter and earned all three points.
Their performance may not have been the free flowing style of the opening few weeks of the season but the Cofi Army were obviously delight, and proud of their team’s gutsy display against a very good side.
Tyn Lon Volvo Garage Man of the Match: Josh Lock.
Team: Connor Roberts, Ryan Sears, Sam Downey, Kyle Harrison, Matty Jones, Dominic Smith, Danny Gosset, Iwan Ellis, Adam Davies, Josh Lock, Sion Bradley.Subs (used): Morgan Owen, Phil Mooney, Osebi Abadaki. Not used: Hari Tomas, Osian Ellis.
