Caernarfon Town 1 Penybont 2
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON Town suffered their first defeat of the JD Cymru Premier season after a closely-fought encounter against Penybont at the The Go Goodwins Stadium on Saturday evening.
Manager Richard Davies said the match came down to moments, feeling aggrieved that the visitors were awarded a corner on the lead up to their goal whilst Town were denied a late equaliser by the linesman’s flag.
Penybont created the first opening when they broke up Caernarfon’s play and countered down the right, the ball fed to Nathan Wood inside the area.
His cross lacked conviction and was blocked by Morgan Owen whose clearance struck a nearby team-mate on the arm and out for a corner.
Penybont had a Chris Venables goal ruled out for a foul following a corner before Caernarfon went close from another flag kick.
Sion Bradley’s delivery to the near post was flicked on by Ryan Sears across the face of goal but Chris Venables was on hand to head the ball to safety.
At the other end, Town keeper Connor Roberts stood his ground to keep out a fierce drive from the left by Wood after good work by Noah Daley.
The clearest opening to break the deadlock came on 55 minutes when Daley’s measured ball put James Crole through but his shot drifted wide.
The league’s top scorer, Town’s Adam Davies, then burst clear on goal but he was crowded out as he was about to shoot and the chance was gone.
The breakthrough goal came just after the hour when the Canaries failed to clear the danger from a corner, the ball falling to Daley on the edge of the area.
He beat Davies with ease to fire a low drive through a crowd of players into the far corner.
The result was still in the balance with Adam Davies heading into Archie Matthews’ hands before Bont doubled their tally on 72 minutes.
That man Daley again combined with Gabe Kircough to fire another low finish past Roberts.
The Cofis seemed to be out of it but it was game on again on 84 minutes when Davies latched on to a defensive mistake by Mael Davies to prod the ball past Matthews with plenty of time to get back on level terms.
The Cofi Army went into raptures when Davies slotted the ball home in the closing stages but their celebrations were short-lived as the linesman raised his flag for offside.
Caernarfon manager Davies said: “I thought we controlled the game. The conditions were horrific which made it difficult for both teams.
“I don’t think there were many clear chances for either team. We huffed and puffed but it just wasn’t there today.”
On conceding goals of late he added: “Maybe. It’s something we’ve discussed internally.
“But I thought we defended really well today. They didn’t get many chances so I think the defence did their job.
“There wasn’t a lot between the two teams. It came down to moments. They’ve had theirs and then I thought we scored at the end, but someone told me it was offside.”
He went on: “We were always going to lose at some point, we were never going to go through the season without losing. It’s about how we respond now.”
