DYSYNNI Hockey Club were busy over the so-called ‘off-season’ entering two teams into a Mixed 7s tournament hosted by Denbigh. One of the Dysynni teams came away as overall winners.
They won two friendlies at the end of August, 6-3 against a travelling side from Wrexham with Dafs Jones (2), brothers Ruadhan and Conor O’ Regan, Charlie Severn and Ryan Goddard scoring.
Dafs Jones (2) and Ruadhan O’ Regan then scored in the 3-2 victory against Bangor.
The winning streak was cut short when they lost twice in September, 3-2 against Denbigh (scorers Cian Haig and Alun Edwards) and 9-0 against Bangor on Saturday.
Social, juniors and club training returns
Training has started with social hockey for an hour on Monday evenings, ladies and men’s squads on Tuesday evenings, adult indoor on Wednesday evenings, juniors on Thursdays both outdoor and indoor.
There has also been a renewed effort to garner interest in a return for walking hockey.
All costs for training sessions in September are being subsidised by the club.
Ladies 2025-2026 Squad
Dysynni 2s (Development Squad) were out in force for a friendly round robin tournament against Caernarfon and Pwllheli at Pwllheli on 6 September with teams playing each other twice.
Dysynni lost 5-1 (Sofia Rosamilia) and 5-0 to Pwllheli, and were beaten 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Caernarfon (Evie Hodges).
There were six debuts for Dysynni, Cadi Fowles, Laurie Rix, Nel Pughe, Amelia Wyre, Evie Hodges and Anne-Sophie Tronet.
It was a special day for two debut goalkeepers mother and daughter Anne-Sophie Tronet and Polly Richards. Polly, normally more familiar with scoring goals than defending them, kitted up in order to help out another team who were in need of a goalie.
Dysynni 1s had their turn for a round-robin pre-season tournament in Bala on Saturday.
Six of the seven North Wales Women’s Hockey League Division 1 teams turned out for the day with all teams playing each other. Goalscorers on the day were Polly Richards, Molly Hodges, Ela Pugh (Capt), Sian Williams (Vic-Capt) and Tilly Papirnyk.
Debuts for the team were Anne-Sophie Tronet, Molly Hodges, Polly Richards, Annie Pughe and Layla Stone-Williams.
Dysynni’s Crona Hodges and Lynda Bennett umpired over four hours between them across the day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.