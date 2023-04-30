Caersws were crowned champions following a hard-fought 3-2 win at Bow Street on Saturday.
The Magpies had been contenders for the title themselves for most of the season but the Bluebirds’ greater consistency carried them over the line in the end.
Street made a bright start with Rhydian Davies netting a very early penalty but the visitors rallied with Neil Mitchell and league top scorer Glynn Coney giving them a slender advantage at the break.
Ifan Burrell equalised on the hour but Mitchell bagged his brace with 10 minutes remaining to secure win number 20 of the campaign and the title.
Dolgellau secured back-to-back league wins for the first time in a long time, seeing off visitors Rhos Aelwyd 1-0.
The Wasps worked hard to deny Rhos clear openings and were equally industrious in their attacking play.
Rhos keeper Daniel Roberts denied Joey Thomas, Rob Evans and Will Gruffydd in the first half with Dominic Thomas also flashing an effort just wide.
There were very few chances after the break, the decisive moment arriving on 80 minutes when a Dave Edwards free kick was parried by the keeper to Rob Evans who pounced to slot the ball home for the win.
Goals by Kyle Jones (2) and substitute Warren Aykroyd-Duckett gave Llanuwchllyn a 3-1 win at Rhayader Town with Keegan Bradley replying for the hosts.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochant were 2-1 winners at Builth Wells after seizing the early initiative through James Burgess and Tomos Evans.
Lyndon Jones pulled one back for Builth on the stroke of half time but the defences came out on top in the second period.