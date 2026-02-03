Siân Gwenllian MS, Member of the Senedd for Arfon has added her voice to calls for the 2026 JD Welsh Cup Final to be staged in North Wales.
This season has seen an extraordinary run in the Welsh Cup, with Bangor City 1876, Caernarfon Town, Rhyl 1879 and Flint Town United all progressing to the semi-final stage — the second time in the competition’s roughly 148-year history that all four semi-finalists hail from the north of the country.
Despite this historic achievement, the showpiece final is set to take place at Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday 12 April 2026, presenting significant travel and financial challenges for supporters of all four clubs.
Siân Gwenllian MS said: “This season’s Welsh Cup has highlighted the strength of football in North Wales, with Bangor, Caernarfon, Rhyl and Flint all reaching the latter stages of the competition. It reflects the quality of the clubs, the commitment of their volunteers and the loyalty of their supporters.
“It would be disappointing if this achievement were marked by a final held so far from those communities. For many supporters, especially families and volunteers, travelling to Newport presents real financial and practical difficulties. This risks limiting attendance and reducing the sense of occasion that this season deserves.
“Football plays an important role in communities across North Wales. Being able to attend matches regularly matters to supporters, and I know how significant this is for those connected to Bangor, Caernarfon, Rhyl and Flint.
“Hosting the final in north Wales would be a fair and sensible decision. It would recognise the achievement of these clubs and ensure that the showcase match of the competition is accessible to the people who have contributed so much to its success.”
