CAERNARFON Town have made a major statement in phase two of the 2025–26 campaign by securing one of the Cymru Premier’s most decorated players, Adrian Cieślewicz.
The winger‑forward arrives at The Oval with a reputation few in the league can match. Known for his spell at Wrexham and a trophy‑packed 12 seasons with The New Saints, Cieślewicz brings pedigree, experience and a proven winning mentality to the Cofis.
Born in Poland and raised in the Faroe Islands from the age of eight, he first played senior football with VB Vágur before earning a move to Manchester City in 2007. After two‑and‑a‑half years in City’s youth system, he joined Wrexham in 2009 and went on to make 173 competitive appearances, scoring 21 goals before leaving in 2014.
A short spell with Kidderminster Harriers followed, then a return to the Faroe Islands with B36 Tórshavn. But it was his move to The New Saints later that year that defined his career. Across 380 appearances, he collected nine league titles, six Welsh Cups, six League Cups, scored 98 goals, supplied 67 assists, and featured in 43 European matches.
Now 35, Cieślewicz arrives in Caernarfon ready to add another chapter to an already remarkable career and to boost the Cofis’ run‑in.
