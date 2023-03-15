Bont returned to the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League pile with a hard-fought 3-2 win against visitors Padarn United.
Bont, who now lead Penparcau Reserves by a point having played two more games, got off to a slow start and found themselves two down inside the first half hour.
But they were a much-improved outfit after the break and went on to complete an impressive comeback with goals by Garin Evans and Jake Button before Evans netted the winner, with his second of the afternoon on 72 minutes.
In the other game played, Talybont ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
Teenager Tomos Benjamin’s 37th minute strike was all that separated the two teams at the interval but the home side shifted through the gears in the second half as Benjamin completed his hat-trick with further goals by James Graham and Mathew Toy underlining their superiority.