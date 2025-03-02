CORRIS United returned to winning ways in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League after an eight-goal thriller against visitors Rhayader Town Reserves on Saturday.
There was little to choose between the two sides in the first half at the King George V Playing Field, Jake Hinge’s goal on 23 minutes giving the Quarrymen the edge.
It was nip and tuck during the opening exchanges of the second stanza until Cameron Butler served up the hosts’ second goal on the hour with Hinge bagging his brace moments later.
The visitors battled back and made a real game of it, Aaron Bates closing the gap from the penalty spot on 70 minutes quickly followed by a John Baguley strike moments later.
Substitute Derek Roberts restored Corris’ two-goal buffer but Baguley netted his second with five minutes remaining to set up a nervy finale.
Hinge finally put the result beyond doubt with his hat-trick from the penalty spot late on.