PENRHYNCOCH picked up a big three points on the road after a stunning comeback win in the JD Cymru North at Mold Alexandra on Saturday.
Fabrizio Murtas had given the Alyn Park hosts the edge after 21 minutes, a lead that they held until the 90th minute when Cameron Allen drew the Roosters level with a well-taken penalty.
It seemed that the teams would have to settle for a share of the spoils but Allen had other ideas and took his tally to six league goals for the season with the winner in the 98th minute.
Caersws were the big winners of the day with eight unanswered goals against visitors Prestatyn Town led by Joshua Astley with a four-goal haul with support by George Mitten, Craig Harris, Callum Francis-Jones and an own goal by Connor Whelan.
A brace apiece by Jamie Breese and Danny Andrews helped Holywell Town to a 5-1 win against visitors Ruthin Town who replied through Gwion Owen. Danny Sullivan was the other scorer for the Wellmen.
A Liam Driscoll hat-trick secured Buckley Town’s 3-0 success against Llay Welfare whilst Guilsfield won by the odd goal in seven against visitors Denbigh Town.
Fixtures, 8 November: Bangor 1876 v Ruthin Town; Denbigh Town v Airbus Uk; Gresford Athletic v Mold Alexandra; Prestatyn Town v Buckley Town. 9 November: Penrhyncoch v Llandudno; Caersws v Flint Mountain; Holywell Town v Guilsfield; Llay Welfare v Colwyn Bay.