Cameron Allen back in Aberystwyth training after lengthy injury layoff
Subscribe newsletter
Talented youngster Cameron Allen is looking forward to joining up with the Aberystwyth squad for training tonight following a lengthy lay-off due to injury.
The skillfull forward, who netted his first senior goal to secure eighth place for the Seasiders last season, has been out for 11 weeks with a groin injury and can’t wait to get back up to speed again with new Aberystwyth manager Anthony Williams.
A Commonwealth Games baton bearer as it made its way through the town in the summer before the main event in Birmingham, Allen broke onto the scene during the 2021/22 season as a 17-year-old, scoring an immense 38 goals across all competitions for the club’s development U19 side.
He earned himself a consistent spot on the first team bench and a number of appearances from the bench.
Making his debut away at Penybont in Phase 1, the Ysgol Penglais pupil went on to make three further appearances thereafter - including on the final day of the season, where his deft header secured a point for Town against Connah’s Quay Nomads, earning Aber an 8th place finish in the Playoff Conference.
He also received international honours, receiving several call-ups to the Welsh Schools U18 squad at just 16-years-old, including an unforgettable trip to Italy for the Roma Caput Mundi tournament - joined by fellow Seasider Jamie Jones.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |