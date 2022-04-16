Cameron Allen helps Wales secure stunning win against England

Cameron Allen was influential in his roles in the victories against Scotland and England schoolboys ( Credit: Colin Ewart Photography )

TALENTED young footballer Cameron Allen has helped to put Wales Schoolboys Under-18s in contention to win this season’s Centenary Shield.

After Wales lost their opening match 3-0 against Northern Ireland, the 16-year-old Ysgol Penglais pupil impressed after coming into the squad for the 2-0 defeat of Scotland in Dumfries and also played his role in the hugely impressive 4-1 win against England in Llansawel on Thursday night.

Those wins put Wales on top of the pile and set up a winner-takes-it-all situation for their final game against second-placed Republic of Ireland at Caernarfon Town’s Oval ground on Thursday night (kick-off 7pm).

Allen, a member of Aberystwyth Town’s first team squad and turns out for the club’s Under-19s side, said: “I’m really pleased with the overall performance of the team because we managed to stick to the game plan.

“England were tough opponents and a very physical team.

“It was great to be playing in front of a Welsh crowd and the atmosphere was amazing.

“I was pleased with my contribution and believe I did what the manager asked of me.

“Wales are in a strong position going into their final match next Thursday against Ireland in Caernarfon. Unfortunately due to prior football commitments I am unable to play.”

Speaking before the Scotland game he said: “Football has been such a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. It is a sport that I thoroughly enjoy and it has taught me so much over the years, both on and off the pitch.

“I come from a huge footballing family on both of my parent’s sides. Although I am only 16, I have made sacrifices in my life to get to this position and I am absolutely delighted that I have been chosen to represent my nation.

“I am really looking forward to playing for Wales and the challenge ahead of me. I am determined to give of my best as it is what I have worked for and hoped to achieve.