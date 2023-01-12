ABERYSTWYTH Town’s Cameron Allen has been selected for the Welsh Schools U18s squad to face Australia.
The match will be held at the Black and Green’s Park Avenue on Thursday, 19 January and Allen, the only player from Ceredigion and Powys to be selected, is looking forward to play in front of a local crowd.
The Ysgol Penglais pupil has been called up again after playing his part in helping Wales to their first Centenary Shield win in 41 years last season.
The talented 17-year-old forward, who missed the start of the JD Cymru Premier campaign due to a groin injury, said: “I am so pleased to be selected for Welsh Schools U18 again this year.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the experience last year and it taught me so much.
“This is extra special given the difficult start to the season I have had due to a 12 week injury but my hard work has paid off, and to be selected for the game against Australia which is going to be played at my home ground is just amazing!
“I am so looking forward to play in front of a local crowd.”
The Centenary Shield is an international competition for under 18s schoolboys and college students. Teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland compete against each other in a round robin format.