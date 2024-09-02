PENRHYNCOCH are through to the second round of the Welsh Blood Service League Cup northern section after an ultimately hard-fought clash against visitors Prestatyn Town.
The Roosters bossed first half proceedings at Cae Baker with the Seasiders forced on the back foot for long spells.
But their only reward was Cameron Allen’s neat finish in the 16th minute after good work by Daniel Owen.
Prestatyn had their chances in the second half but Pen defended their box extremely well to seal their place in the hat for the next round.
Other results: Airbus UK Broughton 3 Llandudno 1; Caersws 1 Bangor 1876 1 (Bangor won 5-4 on pens); Flint Mountain 1 Colwyn Bay 1 (Colwyn Bay won 4-3 on pens); Gresford Athletic 3 Denbigh Town 0; Mold Alexandra 0 Holywell Town 1.