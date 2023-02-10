Aberystwyth footballer Cameron Allen has been selected for Wales Schools Under 18s for the Roma Caput Mundi tournament.
Allen was selected as a 16-year-old for last season's tournaments and is the only player form Ceredigion and Powys to be selected for this year's squad to compete at the European invitational tournament in Rome.
The Ysgol Penglais pupil, who scored for Wales Schools in the 4-0 defeat of Australia at Park Avenue last month, said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been selected again this year as part of the Wales Under 18s squad to go to Rome for the prestigious Roma Caput Mundi Tournament.
"Is it such a great experience for me and I am really looking forward to travelling to Rome to represent my nation once again.
"I am determined to give of my best and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead of me. This is what I have worked for and had hoped to achieve."
The squad will travel to Rome on 22 February for 10 days.