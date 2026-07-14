NEWCASTLE Emlyn have completed the signing of striker Ashley Campbell from Llechryd AFC in a major coup for the club.
Campbell who scored an incredible 25 goals for last season’s treble winning side boosts Emlyn’s front line who also have also signed exciting young winger Riley Clemas from Carmarthen Town.
This comes off the back of an impressive 5-1 pre season victory over Cwmamman AFC on Saturday (11 July)
Clemas put in a seriously impressive performance, capping it off by scoring our third goal with a classy finish from outside the box.
Campbell has already made an instant, explosive impact on the pitch by hitting the ground running in pre-season with an impressive three goals in his first two friendly appearances,.
Also returning to Parc Emlyn is Ollie Evans after a four-year absence.
The goal scorers in Saturdays victory was Tim Griffiths, Sam Brook, Ollie Evans, Riley Clemas and Osian Thomas.
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