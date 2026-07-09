AFTER an impressive Plains Rally, a first gravel rally for Henri Cynwyl, the young rally driver from Newcastle Emlyn has wasted no time proving his potential by securing his first outright victory in the R53 Mini Rally Challenge at the challenging Greystoke Stages Rally in Cumbria.
In just his second gravel event, the talented youngster delivered a mature and determined performance on some of the roughest terrain of the season. Despite battling demanding conditions and overcoming damage during the event, he not only claimed the R53 Mini Rally Challenge win but also finished an outstanding 15th Overall and 2nd in Class 3 in the Over 2000cc.
His latest success further underlines his growing reputation as one of rallying's brightest young prospects and is clear evidence that he is a driver to watch for the future.
Speaking after the event, 18 year old Henri said: "This was my second outing at a gravel event – and I’m absolutely delighted with the win, especially on very rough, challenging terrain. It was my first time at Greystoke and although it was rough, I really did enjoy it and knew I just had to get back to service for the win with a 1 minute 30 second lead.”
To finish top 15th overall and second in Class 3 over 2000cc as well was a fabulous result for the apprentice electrician.
“A huge thank you to my support network and sponsors, especially W1 Motorsport Group and Team Manager, Mark Williams, who has a wealth of knowledge and really gives me valuable advice. From the service crew to my mum – they've all been terrific, and it was brilliant to have the support and help from other Mini Rally Challenge members who went above and beyond to help fix my damaged radiator.
“I really appreciate all the phone calls and messages from family, friends and sponsors. They all mean a lot to me.”
Henri added: “Having Dilwyn John as my co-driver was super. He's very experienced at gravel, stage and night events, and reading the maps over the weekend suited him perfectly.
“Thirteen-year-old Wil Parry also came along to service. He's very much part of the team now. It was his 13th birthday and he worked so hard with Mark to make sure the car was running well. Top job!
“I'd also like to thank all of the organisers for a great event. We'll be back next year!"
With a podium finish on his gravel debut followed immediately by his first outright Mini Rally Challenge victory, the future looks incredibly bright for Henri. If these opening performances are anything to go by, this exciting young talent is certainly one to keep a close eye on as his rally career continues to gather momentum.
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