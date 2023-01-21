WELSH Schools Under 18s, captained by Aberystwyth’s Cameron Allen, secured an impressive 4-0 against their Australian counterparts at Park Avenue.
Wales started brightly in Aberystwyth on Thursday evening with Eduardo Bregua firing against the bar after a good run and cross by Caernarfon Town’s Fabrizio Murtas.
Harry Dean put young Dragons ahead on the half hour with a close range finish after Australia failed to deal with a corner.
Wales deserved more form their first half endeavours but they blew the visitors away after the break.
Allen doubled their advantage with a close range finish after his initial penalty attempt had been cleared by the keeper to the delight of the Park Avenue faithful.
Finn Roberts made it 3-0 with a stunning effort from the edge of the area with five minutes to go and Jack Shaw capped an impressive all-round team performance with another close range finish from a corner.
Ysgol Penglais pupil Allen said: “I can’t explain it honestly, to captain our first game and win 4-0 there’s nothing better.
“It’s always good as a striker to get a goal in your first game so hopefully I can add more.”
Wales manager and former Seasider Marc Lloyd Williams said: “It’s a special victory that I wasn’t expecting at the start of the evening after what I saw of Australia on Tuesday afternoon.
“But we asked the lads to play and stick to a plan and they did that, the plan worked and I must praise every single one of the boys, they were brilliant tonight.”