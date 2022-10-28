Captain Kel calls for Aber cup run after Barry Town United disappointment
Aberystwyth Town Women fell to another disappointing defeat on the road, losing 1-0 to Barry Town United last night.
In a rearranged fixture, Mackenzie Olden’s first-half goal was enough to make the difference.
After good performances against Cardiff City and Swansea City, Aber had hoped for more from this match - but once again they struggled to convert chances.
And to make matters worse, substitute Carys Davies and manager Gavin Allen were both controversially sent off in the last minute.
The Seasiders have no time to dwell, though - they are back in action on Sunday, facing Connah’s Quay in the second round of the FAW Women’s Cup.
“The defeat hurts now,” said skipper Kelly Thomas, “but it’ll be good to have a bit of respite from the league.
“The girls have got to be up to take on Connah’s Quay because a good cup run will really boost morale.”
Report: Carrie Dunn
