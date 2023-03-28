Next Sunday (2nd April), we have our final home game of the season. We’ll be welcoming back all our mascots, our player sponsors, and our match sponsors - and we are really grateful to Sam Rowlands, Tesco Aberystwyth’s Community Champion, for the donation of an Easter hamper, which we’ll be raffling off! Please do come and support the girls - we would love to see you, and to say thank you for the brilliant backing everyone has given us this season.