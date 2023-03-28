Barry Town away and the vibe on the bus was a bit uneasy after losing 1-0 at Jenner Park in the first phase, but that feeling was settled with a famous Emily Thomas run ending in a converted penalty from Tania Wylde on 13 minutes.
Manager Gav shouted to me after 20 minutes, “If we score the next goal, this game is over.” At half-time, we were still just 1-0 up, but not through lack of chances. He told us that we needed to be more clinical. Noted. Captain Kel at your service three minutes into the second half to double the score. Mission accomplished, gaffer.
I haven’t scored a league goal since 2020/21. I’d forgotten how good it feels! It’s such a shocking occasion that I fell and got stuck in their net, but every outfield player from our team came sprinting up to celebrate. They knew how much that would have meant to me.
It was only a month ago to the day that Gav pulled me out of the team. Losing Bones then losing the Welsh Cup semi-final hit me hard. I wasn’t performing and my confidence was at an all-time low. I knew it, the management team knew it, the team knew it. It was a hard day for me, but it was exactly what I needed.
I came back into the starting line-up the week after with a new mindset and haven’t looked back. Scoring today was the icing on the cake. The girls and management have been so supportive and I can’t thank them enough.
Next Sunday (2nd April), we have our final home game of the season. We’ll be welcoming back all our mascots, our player sponsors, and our match sponsors - and we are really grateful to Sam Rowlands, Tesco Aberystwyth’s Community Champion, for the donation of an Easter hamper, which we’ll be raffling off! Please do come and support the girls - we would love to see you, and to say thank you for the brilliant backing everyone has given us this season.