2022 - the year of huge expectations, high aspirations, getting me through the last couple of matches with painkillers and osteopathy (thank you, Owain Smith!), and conceding top bins goals deflected off Big Dog Becs [Rebecca Mathias].
It’s been an exciting half of a season, with the Adran Premier becoming increasingly competitive every year.
We’ve experienced the highs of beating Barry Town at home 5-1 and taking a point away from Swansea in a 2-2 thriller against last year’s champions, and the low of a long old slog back from Barry on a cold Thursday night, empty-handed.
We end the year still in contention for fourth place, in the top half of the table (albeit with a mountain to climb), and, after a 12-year wait, we are into the FAW Women’s Cup semi-final where we’ll battle it out with Briton Ferry for a spot in the final - something for us all to look forward to in 2023.
Special shout-outs this year must go to all of our mascots who’ve walked out with us and supported us at Park Avenue, our match sponsors who have supported from the warm gantry (with tea and coffee included in the price - bargain if you ask me!), all our brilliant kit sponsors (and especially mine, the Aberystwyth Sole Crew), and everyone who’s come down to support us throughout the year.
It really means the world to me and the girls. Hope to see you all at a home fixture soon.
Wishing you a happy new year from all at Aberystwyth Town Women - cheers!