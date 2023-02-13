Sunday wasn’t to be in the Genero Adran Trophy semi-final and we were knocked out by Cardiff Met with a 3-1 scoreline.
There were some huge positives to take from the day, though, with two 15-year-olds from our Girls’ Development Centre making their senior debuts: Modlen Gwynne with a place in the starting XI and Ella Thomas coming on from the bench, a real step in the right direction for the club which demonstrates the clear pathway that we are proud to provide at Aberystwyth Town Women.
The countdown is now on for next Sunday’s FAW Women’s Cup semi-final against Briton Ferry - the day history could be made.
It’s our first Welsh Cup sem-final for 12 years, so it’s been a long wait and we are excited to finally have the opportunity to get to a Welsh Cup final, for the first time ever.
We are determined to make an occasion of the day and would love to have as many of you there with us as possible to cheer us on.
The support we have received lately at Park Avenue has been incredible and certainly boosted motivation in camp. You have kept us going when things have got tough on the pitch.
The atmosphere at Park Avenue during our comeback against TNS after being 3-0 down at the hour mark, and our 2-2 draw against defending champions Swansea City last month, was incredible. We appreciate it more than you probably realise.
Please come down to Richmond Park, Carmarthen with your green scarves and loud voices for a 2pm kick-off in what is sure to be an entertaining and competitive game.